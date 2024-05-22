Raymond (knee) participated in OTAs Wednesday.

Raymond was pictured making a catch during Wednesday's session. He missed the entirety of the Lions' playoff run last season after being injured in the regular-season finale. Raymond is currently penciled in as the Lions' third receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams after Josh Reynolds left as a free agent. Detroit didn't draft a single wideout last month. Raymond's competition will be in the form of Donovan Peoples-Jones and 2023 seventh-rounder Antoine Green.