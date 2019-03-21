Thomas signed a contract with the Lions on Thursday.

Thomas comes back to the Lions after spending two years with the Bills, who signed the former Virginia Tech quarterback off Detroit's practice squad in November of 2016. He'll presumably spend this offseason trying to push Michael Roberts for the No. 2 job at tight end behind Jesse James, though it's possible the Lions could add more competition via the upcoming draft that has a strong class of tight ends.

