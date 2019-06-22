Jones (knee) did not practice in summer OTAs, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jones spent the majority of his time working to rehab from a knee injury that put the 29-year-old wideout on injured reserve in late November. The Lions brought in two veteran receivers, Danny Amendola and Jermaine Kearse, in the offseason, but neither should threaten Jones' status as the No. 2 option behind Kenny Golladay (chest) should he return to full health.

