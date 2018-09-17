Jones caught four of nine targets for 54 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the 49ers.

Like last week, Jones could have put up bigger numbers had quarterback Matthew Stafford not overthrown him on a pair of downfield bombs that likely would have gone for touchdowns. More concerning is the fact Kenny Golladay, who also earned nine targets Sunday, continues to siphon away from Jones' workload. Both receivers have taken a clear backseat to Golden Tate, who's earned over a dozen looks in each of the first two games of the season, but Jones now trails Golladay 17 to 21 in targets. However, it's not out of the question for each of these players to maintain their fantasy relevance so long as Detroit continues to fall behind early in games -- which is a predicament the Lions could realistically find themselves in when the Patriots come to town in Week 3.