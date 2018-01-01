Jones caught four of five targets for 81 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 35-11 victory over Green Bay.

Jones scored for the ninth time this season on a short fade route in the corner of the end zone and concludes the year having averaged 83.4 receiving yards while hitting paydirt seven times in his final 11 games. He now finishes the 2017 campaign with 61 receptions on 107 targets for a career-high 1,101 receiving yards. Entering his third year working with quarterback Matthew Stafford, the 2012 fifth-rounder has shown to be a consistently dangerous downfield threat -- his 18.0 yards per reception ranked second league-wide -- that can be regularly trusted as a starting option in most fantasy leagues. Jones, under contract with the Lions through 2020, will return in 2018 alongside Stafford, co-No. 1 wideout Golden Tate and 2017 third-rounder Kenny Golladay, who steadily carved out a sizable role in the passing game as the year went on.