Jones (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Patriots.

Making a surprise appearance on the final Week 3 injury report, Jones was a limited practice participant Friday due to an ankle injury. As a member of the sixth-ranked pass offense, he's fourth on the team in targets with 17, which has translated to eight catches for 108 yards and one touchdown through two games. Aside from the injury, more worrisome is Jones' lack of big plays. With one catch of 20-plus yards, he sits third among Lions' receivers behind Kenny Golladay (four) and Golden Tate (three). Jones' game-day status won't be confirmed until 90 minutes before Sunday's 8:20 PM ET kickoff, leaving little wiggle room to find a replacement if he's ultimately ruled out.

