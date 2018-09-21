Lions' Marvin Jones: Questionable for Sunday
Jones (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Patriots.
Making a surprise appearance on the final Week 3 injury report, Jones was a limited practice participant Friday due to an ankle injury. As a member of the sixth-ranked pass offense, he's fourth on the team in targets with 17, which has translated to eight catches for 108 yards and one touchdown through two games. Aside from the injury, more worrisome is Jones' lack of big plays. With one catch of 20-plus yards, he sits third among Lions' receivers behind Kenny Golladay (four) and Golden Tate (three). Jones' game-day status won't be confirmed until 90 minutes before Sunday's 8:20 PM ET kickoff, leaving little wiggle room to find a replacement if he's ultimately ruled out.
More News
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Earns nine targets•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Outdone by Golladay in season opener•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Finishes quiet preseason•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Shaky in second preseason game•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Returns to practice•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Suffers left leg injury during practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 3, starring some running...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
TNF Recap: Mayfield era begins
Chris Towers breaks down a wild Thursday game that featured the start of an exciting new era...