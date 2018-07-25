Lions' Ricky Jean Francois: Lands one-year deal with Detroit
Jean Francois signed a one-year contract with the Lions on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Jean Francois continues his tour around the league, with Detroit being the fifth team he's joined over the past four years. Despite now 31 years old and clearly on the downturn of his career, Jean Francois was a decent contributor for the Patriots and Packers last season and will provide the Lions with solid depth along the defensive line. The Louisville product accrued 12 tackles in 12 combined games in 2017.
