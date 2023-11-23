LaPorta caught five of eight targets for 47 yards with one touchdown and one two-point conversion during Thursday's 29-22 loss to the Packers.

Coming off a pair of subpar performances, LaPorta hadn't seen a red-zone target since Detroit exited its Week 9 bye with a fully-healthy backfield. Not only did the rookie find pay dirt with one of the two looks he saw near the goal line, but he also got open on a two-point conversion to aid Detroit's comeback effort. However, a number of miscues, including three fumbles and five failed fourth-down conversion attempts, cut short the majority of the Lions' offensive drives, which prevented LaPorta from doing much more. The Iowa product will look to keep rolling in a Week 12 matchup with a Saints defense that is tied for the most touchdowns allowed to tight ends (six) in 2023.