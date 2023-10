LaPorta recorded six receptions on seven targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Ravens.

The Lions' offense was sluggish for the entire game, though LaPorta escaped with a decent stat line. His six receptions were his second-highest mark in seven games, and he topped 50 receiving yards for the fourth time in that span. Also encouraging was LaPorta's role, as he finished third on the team in targets -- ahead of the likes of Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond and Jameson Williams.