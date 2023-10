LaPorta (calf) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

LaPorta continues to deal with a strained calf that flared up in the middle of last week, but he was able to play through it this past Sunday in Tampa Bay and log a typical 84 percent of snaps en route to four catches (on 11 targets) for 36 yards and no touchdowns. He'll have one more session this week to prove his health before the Lions potentially tag him with a designation for Sunday's contest at Baltimore.