Zylstra (knee) has been a full participant in the offseason training program and was a "go-to tight end" for all three Lions quarterbacks during this week's minicamp, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Zylstra is back in action after fracturing his kneecap in Week 16 of last season. With T.J. Hockenson getting limited reps and rookie James Mitchell (knee) sidelined due to injury, it sounds like he made significantly more noise during padless minicamp than the likes of Brock Wright or Garrett Griffin. While there will be no pushing Hockenson for snaps or opportunities anytime soon, Zylstra could be making a case for the No. 2 or 3 spot on the depth chart.