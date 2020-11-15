Hockenson (toe), who is questionable for Sunday's game against Washington, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hockenson was added to the Lions' Week 10 injury report after he failed to participate in Thursday's practice, but he returned to work Friday in a limited fashion Friday. Confirmation of his status will arrive before the first wave of Sunday kickoffs, with the Lions facing the Football Team at 1 p.m. ET. Assuming he's active, Hockenson would represent one of the top tight-end plays of the Week 10 slate after recording either a touchdown reception or at least 50 yards receiving in each of his eight games to date.