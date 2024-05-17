Hockenson (knee) said "they haven't really put a timeline on it" when askedWednesday about a potential date for his in-season return to action, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports.

Hockenson was specifically asked on the NFL Schedule Release '24 show whether he expects to be playing Week 5 versus the Jets in London. The standout tight end said of his recovery from a right ACL and MCL tear he's "kinda taking it day by day, week by week," and that "the progression has been incredible" even though a specific return timetable remains uncertain. Hockenson underwent surgery late January and doesn't seem likely to be ready for Week 1, but Week 5 could be within the realm of possibility. The Vikings have a Week 6 bye, however, so it's possible that a more realistic target for Hockenson's debut could be after that point.