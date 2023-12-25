Hockenson is slated to undergo an MRI on Monday after sustaining a right knee injury in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Lions, but the Vikings appear to be bracing for the tight end to miss some time, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

While a precise diagnosis of Hockenson's injury won't be known until the results of his MRI are read, his initial outlook is "not good" after he was unable to return to Sunday's contest upon taking a helmet to his knee during the Vikings' opening drive of the third quarter. Even if no structural damage to his knee is detected, Hockenson could still be dealing with a ligament issue that might threaten his availability for the final two games of the regular season, as well as any potential postseason run. Through 15 appearances on the campaign, Hockenson has turned in a 95-960-5 receiving line on 127 targets, with the reception and yardage totals both representing career-best marks.