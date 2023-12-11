Hockenson caught five of eight targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Raiders.

The catches and yards were team highs on a day when both offenses simply couldn't get anything going. Four of Hockenson's five catches came in the fourth quarter after Nick Mullens had replaced Joshua Dobbs under center, however, which bodes well for the tight end in Week 15 against the Bengals if Mullens winds up taking over at QB on a full-time basis.