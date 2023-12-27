The Vikings placed Hockenson (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday.

This transaction was expected after head coach Kevin O'Connell revealed Tuesday that Hockenson suffered ACL and MCL injuries in his right knee during this past Sunday's loss to the Lions, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. Hockenson is slated for surgery at some point, and considering such severe injuries befell the tight end so late in the current campaign, he may be in danger of missing Week 1 of the 2024 season. The Vikings will hand over the position to Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt for the last two contests of the regular season and any potential playoff games that follow.