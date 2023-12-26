Hockenson will require season-ending surgery after sustaining a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee during Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Lions, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Hockenson is expected to be placed on injured reserve in the coming days, while the Vikings likely turn to Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt to fill most of the available snaps at tight end for the remainder of the season. Given the late-December timing of the surgery, Hockenson could face an uphill battle to gain clearance for Week 1 of the 2024 season. He finishes his first full season in Minnesota with career highs in catches (95), receiving yards (960) and targets (127) in addition to scoring five touchdowns over 15 games.