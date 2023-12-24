Hockenson won't return to Sunday's game against the Lions due to a right knee injury, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Hockenson suffered the injury on the Vikings' opening drive of the third quarter, when he took a hard shot to the knee following a reception, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. He'll finish the contest with four catches for 58 yards on four targets. The Vikings will likely provide an update on Hockenson's condition in the coming days, but for the time being, his status for the team's Week 17 game versus the Packers is uncertain.