Hockenson (knee) underwent successful ACL surgery Monday.
Hockenson's season ended when he tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee on Dec. 26. Given how late in the season his injury occurred, the star tight end is presumably in danger of not being ready for the start of the 2024 season. He will now move forward with the rehab process as the offseason gets underway.
