Hockenson caught six passes for 63 yards on seven targets in the 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals on Saturday.

Hockenson was highly efficient and turned in a solid game for his fantasy investors, but it was easy to overlook his contributions in a game where he was overshadowed by Jordan Addison (six catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns on six targets) and Justin Jefferson (seven catches for 84 yards on 10 targets). Addison seemingly remains behind Hockenson in the overall target rotation, though, so Hockenson is a good bet to rank higher in the team receiving category when the Vikings play against Detroit in Week 17.