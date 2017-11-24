Jones wasn't targeted during Thursday's 30-23 loss to the Vikings. However, he recorded 35 return yards on one kickoff along with 17 yards on one punt return.

Jones' playing time has dwindled since Kenny Golladay returned to the lineup. It hit a three-week low Thursday, as Jones was out-snapped by the rookie 40 to 15. As such, Jones seems to be fading back into fantasy irrelevance. That's unlikely to change as long as Golladay, Golden Tate and Marvin Jones stay healthy.