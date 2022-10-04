Johnson reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Johnson was activated on game day for the first time this season with Giants wideouts Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Sterling Shepard (knee) all out in Week 4. The 28-year-old receiver still did not manage to record any stats on just one offensive snap played. Johnson recorded nine receptions for 160 yards over 190 offensive snaps with Tennessee last year, and he'll be eligible for two more elevations from the Giants' practice squad in 2022.