Bennett is interested in coming out of retirement to play with his brother for the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bennett was released by New England almost exactly a year ago and announced his retirement shortly thereafter. His interest in playing football seems to have been rekindled by the knowledge that his former team is working out a trade to acquire his older brother -- 33-year-old defensive end Michael Bennett -- from the Eagles. Martellus will celebrate his 32nd birthday over the weekend, having last played football in Nov. 2017.