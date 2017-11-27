Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Headed for IR
Bennett (shoulder/hamstring) will be placed on injured reserve, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.
Bennett was released by the Packers in early November amid a disagreement about how to deal with his shoulder injury. He seemingly wanted to have surgery, but then put it off once he was released and had the option of rejoining the Patriots. A subsequent hamstring injury will end Bennett's season after just two appearances in a New England uniform, and he'll presumably now have the surgery on his shoulder. He'll turn 31 in March and has already dropped hints that this could be his final season in the NFL. Dwayne Allen reclaims his role as the Patriots' No. 2 tight end.
