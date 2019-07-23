Mason Foster: Cut by Washington
The Redskins are cutting Foster, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Foster recorded 131 tackles (81 solo), two interceptions and one sack last season, logging 1,014 defensive snaps as a 16-game starter. His struggles in coverage may have inspired this decision, with Washington turning to younger alternatives -- Shaun Dion Hamilton, Josh Harvey-Clemons, Jon Bostic, Cole Holcomb -- to compete for playing time at inside linebacker. The group should produce at least one player with IDP utility, as fellow inside 'backer Reuben Foster (knee) will miss the entire season.
