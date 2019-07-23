The Redskins are cutting Foster, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Foster recorded 131 tackles (81 solo), two interceptions and one sack last season, logging 1,014 defensive snaps as a 16-game starter. His struggles in coverage may have inspired this decision, with Washington turning to younger alternatives -- Shaun Dion Hamilton, Josh Harvey-Clemons, Jon Bostic, Cole Holcomb -- to compete for playing time at inside linebacker. The group should produce at least one player with IDP utility, as fellow inside 'backer Reuben Foster (knee) will miss the entire season.

