Michael Bennett: Cut loose by Jacksonville
Bennet was released by the Jaguars on Tuesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
With Fowler returning from his one-game suspension this week, Bennett was released in order to clear a roster spot. Bennett was inactive for Sunday's season opener against the Giants.
