Falcons' Michael Bennett: Placed on IR
The Falcons placed Bennett (ankle) on injured reserve Friday.
No surprise here, as Bennett suffered a broken ankle at practice earlier in the week. Injuries have been an issue for Bennett, as he also missed most of the 2017 injury due to a torn pectoral, and was sidelined during OTAs with a hand injury. The 26-year-old will now look forward to at working through another recovery process.
