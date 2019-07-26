The Falcons placed Bennett (ankle) on injured reserve Friday.

No surprise here, as Bennett suffered a broken ankle at practice earlier in the week. Injuries have been an issue for Bennett, as he also missed most of the 2017 injury due to a torn pectoral, and was sidelined during OTAs with a hand injury. The 26-year-old will now look forward to at working through another recovery process.

