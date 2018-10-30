Michael Bennett: Cut by Falcons
Bennett was waived by the Falcons on Tuesday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Bennett had played two games with the Falcons this season, accumulating five tackles (four solo) and one sack. Bennett was cut to make room for offensive lineman Zane Beadles on the active roster. The 25-year-old defensive tackle is now free to sign with any team.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
The Broncos traded Demaryius Thomas to the Texans on Tuesday, which opens the door for Courtland...
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Does the influx of running back injuries have you hankering for a trade? Or are you looking...
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.