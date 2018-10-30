Bennett was waived by the Falcons on Tuesday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Bennett had played two games with the Falcons this season, accumulating five tackles (four solo) and one sack. Bennett was cut to make room for offensive lineman Zane Beadles on the active roster. The 25-year-old defensive tackle is now free to sign with any team.

