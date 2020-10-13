White was activated for the Jets' Week 5 loss to the Cardinals, but he has been reverted back to the team's practice squad after playing no snaps during the game, per the NFL's transaction log.

With starting quarterback Sam Darnold (shoulder) deemed inactive for Sunday's matchup against Arizona, the Jets were in need of QB depth behind Joe Flacco and James Morgan. Darnold's status for Week 6 remains uncertain after he participated in a throwing session Monday, meaning that White may once again be called upon during the Jets' approaching matchup against the Chargers.