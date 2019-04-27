NFL Draft Fantasy Reaction: Josh Rosen could become something in Miami -- eventually

For more Fantasy football insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the offseason, subscribe to Fantasy Football Today now on iTunes, Stitcher, or Spotify.

It's been a long couple of days (months?) for Josh Rosen, but on Friday night he found a new home in Miami. The Dolphins traded their second round pick and 2020 fifth-rounder to the Cardinals for the former top-10 pick. Miami isn't exactly a great landing spot for a young quarterback, but it's certainly better than being stuck behind Kyler Murray.

Rosen's immediate competition in Miami will be Ryan Fitzpatrick, but the Dolphins should start the young guy from Day 1 because they need to figure out if they now have their franchise quarterback. Rosen will learn a new system, one that we aren't entirely sure about because Chad O'Shea has never been a play-caller in the NFL. That, plus Miami's lack of talent in the passing game makes Rosen a non-starter in anything but a two-quarterback league for 2019.

But you shouldn't write him off for the future.

We're still talking about a quarterback who was a top-10 pick just a year ago and threw for 3,756 yards his junior year at UCLA. Rosen is an intelligent quarterback with a strong arm and the ability to make all of the throws. In the right system, with the right weapons, he still has starting-quarterback upside in Fantasy.

The Dolphins don't have those weapons right now, but they do have a lot of draft picks in the next year. We don't know enough about their offensive game plan, but it's hard to imagine it could be worse than what Rosen dealt with in Arizona as a rookie.

This is exactly the type of quarterback I want to pick up off the scrap heap in Dynasty with the hopes he'll make an impact in a year or two. He won't be free in that format, but he'll cheap enough you won't feel it if you end up cutting him in the future.

As for the others affected by this decision; Kyler Murray is undoubtedly the starter for Cardinals. (As if we didn't know that when they selected him No. 1 overall.) There's now more upside for Dolphins receivers in the future, but it's really hard to guess which of Kenny Stills, Devante Parker and Albert Wilson will be a part of this offense if and when it's actually productive.

The bottom line is that Rosen has a path to being a starting quarterback in the NFL again. And that means he still has a path to being a starter on your Fantasy Football team in the future.