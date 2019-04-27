Cardinals trade Josh Rosen to Dolphins after picking Kyler Murray No. 1 overall
Rosen is headed to Miami to head up the Dolphins' rebuild
The Josh Rosen saga has finally come to a close. The Arizona Cardinals are sending Rosen to the Miami Dolphins, as Dolphins GM Chris Grier announced.
Miami became the clear front-runner for Rosen after the events of Day 1 of the 2019 draft, and a deal has indeed come together. It had been rumored throughout the offseason that Rosen would be on the move, and it became clear Thursday night that it had to happen at some point this weekend, with the Cardinals having selected Kyler Murray No. 1 overall.
After the Giants (Daniel Jones), Washington (Dwayne Haskins), and Broncos (Drew Lock) landed quarterbacks, Miami was one of the few sensible destinations left for Rosen. It had been rumored earlier on Friday that the Dolphins would send the No. 48 pick to Arizona in exchange for Rosen, but instead, the Cardinals traded down. They sent No. 48 and 116 to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for No. 62 and 202, as well as a 2020 second-round pick. The No. 62 pick was then spun off to Arizona, who used it on wide receiver Andy Isabella, giving Murray a speedy target on the outside. NFL insider Jason La Canfora had high praise for Grier's moves.
Rosen will be an incredible value for the Dolphins, who don't have to pay any of his signing bonus and will have him on a ridiculously cheap contract over the next few years.
Miami is clearly entering a rebuilding phase, having picked up several additional draft picks through trade-downs already this weekend and by sending players like Robert Quinn out in other deals prior to the draft. Rosen will presumably start over the recently-signed Ryan Fitzpatrick, but the Dolphins do have the option of letting him sit if they so choose.
Miami will have to build out the roster around Rosen in order to put him in position to succeed, but GM Chris Grier and head coach Brian Flores are off to a good start by acquiring Rosen at well below market value and adding additional selections to fill out the supporting cast. As for the Cardinals, they at least got something for Rosen, but the return has to be disappointing after they traded up to grab him at No. 10 overall last year.
