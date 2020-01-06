NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy football rankings, picks: Start Lamar Jackson in divisional round

If you had players like Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf or Titans running back Derrick Henry in your NFL Playoff Challenge lineup on Wild Card Weekend, you'll enter the divisional round of the 2020 NFL Playoffs with a leg up on your competition. That's because Metcalf hauled in seven receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles, while Henry carried the ball 34 times for 182 yards and a score against the Patriots. But if you rostered players like Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who finished with just three catches for 30 yards against Tennessee, you'll need to identify new players for your NFL Playoff Challenge picks.

One of the players in action in the divisional round that McClure is building his NFL Playoff Challenge lineup around: Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill dealt with his fair share of injuries this season, but he'll enter Sunday's matchup against the Texans full of confidence. That's because Hill torched the Texans earlier this season, catching five passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

Kansas City's offense averaged 28.2 points during the regular season, which ranked fifth in the NFL. Plus, Houston's defense gave up an average of 388.3 yards during the regular season, the fifth-worst mark in the league. Hill's speed coupled with his mouthwatering matchup gives him a very high scoring floor for Fantasy purposes.

McClure's optimal NFL Playoff Challenge strategy also includes rostering Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson has been a stud for Fantasy owners throughout the season. In fact, he completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions across 15 games. He also set the single-season rushing mark for quarterbacks with 1,206 yards and seven rushing scores. Jackson should be sky-high in your Fantasy football rankings for the NFL Playoff Challenge.

