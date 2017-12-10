Packers' Aaron Jones: Buried behind Williams
Jones lost two yards on four carries in Sunday's 27-21 overtime win in Cleveland.
Jones didn't get a touch until overtime the previous week but promptly converted it into a 20-yard touchdown to end the game. There were no such heroics this time around, as Jones barely saw the field while working behind Jamaal Williams, who had 15 carries, seven receptions, 118 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. Jones likely will have to settle for a handful of touches or less in a Week 15 road game against Carolina, as the Packers clearly are pleased with Williams' handling of a massive workload.
