Jones rushed 12 times for 40 yards and secured six of seven targets for 20 yards in the Packers' 27-17 loss to the Titans on Thursday night. He also recorded a two-point conversion catch and committed a fumble recovered by Green Bay.

Jones unsurprisingly had a tough time against the Titans' stalwart road run defense, which came into the game allowing an average of 60 rushing yards per away contest. However, he did manage to put together a serviceable performance thanks to his pass-catching contributions and two-point conversion grab, with his reception total his second-highest of the season. Jones will attempt to get his production on the ground back up to his standards in a potentially favorable Week 12 matchup on the road against the Eagles' inconsistent rush defense a week from Sunday night.