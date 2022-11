Jones (shin) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game versus the Titans, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

For the second consecutive week, Jones' practice reps were capped due to first an ankle injury and then a shin issue. Still, neither of them will stop him from suiting up for the 11th time in as many contests on the campaign. In a Week 10 against the Cowboys, Jones turned a season-high 26 touches into 156 yards from scrimmage and one score on the ground.