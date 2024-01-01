Jones rushed the ball 20 times for 120 yards in Sunday's 33-10 win over the Vikings. He added one reception on one target for 10 yards.

The Packers have been cautious with Jones for much of the season after he suffered a few lower-body injuries earlier in the campaign. However, he's now reached 20 carries in each of the team's last two games and responded with at least 120 rushing yards in each. In Sunday's win over the Vikings, Jones ripped off four rushes of at least 10 yards, the longest of which went for 25. While he hasn't found the end zone since Week 9, Jones is closing the regular season well and should lead the backfield if the Packers reach the postseason with a Week 18 win over the Bears.