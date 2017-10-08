Packers' Ahmad Brooks: Active for Week 5
Brooks (back) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Brooks was limited in practice throughout the week and was listed as questionable. The 33-year-old will likely continue as a rotational outside linebacker, especially with Nick Perry still sporting a club on his hand.
