Lazard recorded four receptions on eight targets for 96 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' divisional-round win over the Rams.

Lazard led the Packers in yards, thanks to a 58-yard touchdown reception midway through the fourth quarter to clinch a win. It was a moment of redemption for Lazard, as he dropped what appeared to be another long touchdown earlier in the game. After commanding no more than six targets in any of the final seven regular season contests, Lazard appears to have reasserted himself as the team's second wide receiver.