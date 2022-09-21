Lazard (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

After sitting out Week 1 with an ankle injury, Lazard returned this past Sunday against the Bears and paced Packers wide receivers in offensive snap share (80 percent). He only managed a 2-13-1 line on three targets, though, and he unsurprisingly is having his practice reps capped to kick off Week 3 prep. It remains to be seen whether or not Lazard will head into the weekend with a designation ahead of Sunday's visit to Tampa Bay.

