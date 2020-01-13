Lazard was not targeted but had one carry for five yards in Sunday's divisional round win over the Seahawks.

An ankle injury suffered in the second quarter limited Lazard's opportunities to make an impact and he finished with just 20 snaps. Lazard was spotted on the sideline after suffering the injury and, according to Lily Zhao of WFRV, was walking without a limp after the game, so he should be good to go for next weekend's NFC Championship Game.