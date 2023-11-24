Carlson made one of two field-goal attempts and two of three extra-point tries in Thursday's 29-22 victory over the Lions.

Carlson matched his Week 11 marks in terms of makes and attempts, although he did hit a field goal from beyond 40 yards this time around. As Green Bay's playoff chances rise, the odds they look at another kicker do as well. However, there has still been no indication they are considering a change. Regardless, fantasy players should not expect much from Carlson in Week 13, as Green Bay will take on a Kansas City team that limits opposing kickers as well as anyone.