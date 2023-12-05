Carlson made two field goals and three extra points in Sunday's 27-19 victory over the Chiefs.

Carlson had missed a kick of some variety in four straight appearances entering Sunday's contest, but he was true on all his attempts in Week 13, including field goals from 40 and 48 yards that gave the Packers successive five- and eight-point leads late in the fourth quarter. The Packers stuck by Carslon through his rough patch, and they figure to do the same rest of the way.