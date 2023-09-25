Carlson made a 38-yard field goal and an extra point in Sunday's 18-17 victory over the Saints.

Carlson only had a couple opportunities to put points on the board in Week 3, but his field goal early in the fourth quarter and his extra point late in the same stanza bookended an 18-0 scoring run that gave the Packers the win. Carlson remains perfect three games into his rookie season, but he has yet to make -- or even attempt -- more than one field goal in a game.