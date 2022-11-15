Watson is listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate due to an ankle issue.
So far this season, Watson has tended to knee, hamstring and head injuries, meaning this is a new health concern. He's on the heels of easily the best performance of his rookie campaign, as he hauled in four of eight targets for 107 yards and the first three touchdowns of his career during Sunday's overtime win versus the Cowboys. With Romeo Doubs currently out due to a high-ankle sprain, Watson will continue to team with Allen Lazard (shoulder, LP on Monday) and Sammy Watkins as the top wide receivers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb, DNP on Monday) on Thursday against the Titans, assuming the quartet is active.
