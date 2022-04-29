The Packers exercised Savage's fifth-year option for 2023 on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
In 2021, Savage started every game the Packers played for a third straight year, and he was on the field for 96.2 percent of the team's defensive snaps. However, his numbers took a dip from his second season to his third. Regardless, he still totaled 63 tackles, nine pass deflections and two interceptions during the 2021 campaign and will likely play a critical role for Green Bay's defense over the next two seasons.
