The Packers activated Wilson (shoulder) from injured reserve Saturday, but he remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Wilson has not played since Green Bay's Week 11 victory over the Chargers. It remains to be seen if he will ultimately get the green light to suit up, but if he does the first-year pro could see a few more touches than usual with AJ Dillon (neck) sidelined. Both Wilson and Patrick Taylor are the depth options behind Aaron Jones in the backfield.