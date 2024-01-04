Wilson (shoulder) was estimated as a full participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough.

Wilson was designated to return from injured reserve Dec. 20 but hasn't yet been activated. He logged a trio of full practices last week and began Week 18 prep with an estimated FP, so he at least seems to be mostly healthy. Even if Wilson is activated ahead of Sunday's Week 18 matchup against Chicago, he isn't likely to play more than a minimal role in a game the Packers need to win in order to guarantee a spot in the postseason.