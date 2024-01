Wilson (shoulder) is active for Sunday's contest against the Bears.

Wilson landed on injured reserve Nov. 22 due to a shoulder injury, and he's been working his way back since then. The rookie running back was activated from IR on Saturday, setting the stage for him to make his return Sunday in a game the Packers may need to win in order to make the playoffs. Wilson's return comes at a good time for Green Bay, as AJ Dillon (neck/thumb) is inactive for the matchup.