Wilson had four carries for 16 yards and one reception for 11 yards in Saturday's 24-21 loss to the 49ers.

Wilson -- an undrafted free agent -- broke camp with the Packers after an impressive preseason, and he worked mainly in a bit role before missing six games with a shoulder injury. He returned for Week 18 and did not see action, but fellow running back AJ Dillon (thumb/neck) missed both playoff games the Packers played, and Wilson worked as the backup behind Aaron Jones in both of them. The Packers will have some decisions to make at the running back position over the offseason, and Wilson showed enough during his first season as a professional to be part of the mix heading into the 2024 campaign.