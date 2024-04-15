The Packers re-signed Wilson on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

An undrafted rookie in 2023, Wilson made the Packers' initial 53-man roster following the preseason and even mixed into seven regular-season games, taking 14 carries for 85 yards and hauling in four of five targets for 23 yards while working behind Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. Green Bay swapped out Jones for Josh Jacobs and also retained Dillon this offseason, meaning Wilson is poised for a similar role in the coming campaign, barring potential additions to the backfield in free agency or the draft.